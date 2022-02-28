Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Galaxy A32 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy A32 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 252K)
  • 46% higher pixel density (395 vs 270 PPI)
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (748 against 492 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (39:15 vs 33:03 hours)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
Galaxy A32 5G

Display

Type AMOLED TFT LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 81.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.1%
Response time - 53 ms
Contrast - 862:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X4 Pro 5G +52%
748 nits
Galaxy A32 5G
492 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.1 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 205 gramm (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy A32 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 720 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC3
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +23%
2044
Galaxy A32 5G
1666
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G +59%
402815
Galaxy A32 5G
252625
CPU 124687 81558
GPU 99320 54350
Memory 68799 59934
UX 110873 58038
Total score 402815 252625
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1223
PCMark 3.0 score - 6922
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 4.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 2:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 14:55 hr
Watching video 13:18 hr 14:29 hr
Gaming 06:00 hr 06:44 hr
Standby 118 hr 133 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 Pro 5G
33:03 hr
Galaxy A32 5G +19%
39:15 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (107th and 21st place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 123°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 16
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 January 2021
Release date March 2022 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.08 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
