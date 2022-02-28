Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M12, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.