Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M21, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9611 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.