Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy M53 VS Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Samsung Galaxy M53 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy M53, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M53 Shows 16% longer battery life (36:06 vs 31:06 hours)

Shows 16% longer battery life (36:06 vs 31:06 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 382K)

15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (439K versus 382K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS Weighs 29 grams less

Weighs 29 grams less The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G Price Samsung Galaxy M53 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 700 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86% 85.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 89.4% 98.8% PWM 479 Hz 244 Hz Response time 1 ms 1 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X4 Pro 5G 752 nits Galaxy M53 +6% 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 77 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 176 g (6.21 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X4 Pro 5G +1% 86% Galaxy M53 85.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 One UI 5.0 OS size 26 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (44% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:33 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:34 hr 11:56 hr Watching video 13:33 hr 17:43 hr Gaming 06:57 hr 05:23 hr Standby 100 hr 116 hr General battery life Poco X4 Pro 5G 31:06 hr Galaxy M53 +16% 36:06 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X4 Pro 5G +6% 87.2 dB Galaxy M53 82.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2022 April 2022 Release date March 2022 April 2022 SAR (head) - 0.6 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.53 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M53. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G.