Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Galaxy Note 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 9
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (33:03 vs 28:11 hours)
  • 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (402K versus 282K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 3-years and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (748 against 652 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (514 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Galaxy Note 9

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 514 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.32%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 144.6%
PWM - 227 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Poco X4 Pro 5G +15%
748 nits
Galaxy Note 9
652 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 Pro 5G +2%
86%
Galaxy Note 9
84.32%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 840 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G +43%
402815
Galaxy Note 9
282512
CPU 124687 90289
GPU 99320 76298
Memory 68799 47626
UX 110873 69847
Total score 402815 282512
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 95%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2333
PCMark 3.0 score - 6124
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 2.5
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:12 hr 09:22 hr
Watching video 13:18 hr 12:59 hr
Gaming 06:00 hr 04:53 hr
Standby 118 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Poco X4 Pro 5G +17%
33:03 hr
Galaxy Note 9
28:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2022 August 2018
Release date March 2022 August 2018
SAR (head) - 0.381 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.509 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

