Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S23, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.