Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Pova 4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Tecno Pova 4

Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
VS
Текно Пова 4
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Tecno Pova 4

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Tecno Pova 4, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 54% higher pixel density (395 vs 257 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 692 and 557 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Tecno Pova 4
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Pova 4

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.82 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 257 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 700 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 89.4% -
PWM 479 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X4 Pro 5G
757 nits
Pova 4
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.19 mm (6.46 inches) 170.6 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) -
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 Pro 5G +1%
86%
Pova 4
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Tecno Pova 4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD -
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +24%
692
Pova 4
557
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +12%
2073
Pova 4
1845
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G +2%
388686
Pova 4
379873
CPU 120374 105314
GPU 100037 86947
Memory 58771 89367
UX 106756 98193
Total score 388686 379873
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1203 -
PCMark 3.0 score 10064 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM MIUI 13 HiOS 8.6
OS size 26 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:34 hr -
Watching video 13:33 hr -
Gaming 06:57 hr -
Standby 100 hr -
General battery life
Poco X4 Pro 5G
31:06 hr
Pova 4
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 -
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes -
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X4 Pro 5G
87.2 dB
Pova 4
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 October 2022
Release date March 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Tecno Pova 4.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
2. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs X3 Pro
3. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Google Pixel 6
4. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G
5. Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs M4 Pro
6. Tecno Pova 4 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
7. Tecno Pova 4 vs Pova 3
8. Tecno Pova 4 vs Camon 19
9. Tecno Pova 4 vs Spark 9 Pro
10. Tecno Pova 4 vs Neo 2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish