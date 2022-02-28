Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Vivo V20
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Vivo V20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 7% longer battery life (119 vs 111 hours)
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- 13% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 344K)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (752 against 615 nits)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V20
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Weighs 34 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
50
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
79
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.44 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|409 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86%
|83.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|76.1 mm (3 inches)
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|171 gramm (6.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|-
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|-
|750 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +24%
681
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +22%
2045
1681
|CPU
|123553
|108116
|GPU
|99860
|87650
|Memory
|71001
|57560
|UX
|96092
|93592
|Total score
|387977
|344224
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|Funtouch OS 11
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (75% in 30 min)
|Yes (66% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:49 hr
|0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +14%
14:23 hr
12:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:33 hr
Vivo V20 +6%
17:32 hr
Talk (3G)
34:19 hr
Vivo V20 +17%
40:12 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (115th and 99th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|44 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2022
|September 2020
|Release date
|March 2022
|October 2020
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1