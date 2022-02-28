Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Vivo V23 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.