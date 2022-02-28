Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Mi 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Mi 8 Lite

Ксиаоми Поко X4 Pro 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3350 mAh
  • 81% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (387K versus 213K)
  • Shows 55% longer battery life (119 vs 77 hours)
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (752 against 465 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X4 Pro 5G
vs
Mi 8 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19:9
PPI 395 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86% 82.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 46.2 ms
Contrast - 1276:1
Max. Brightness
Poco X4 Pro 5G +62%
752 nits
Mi 8 Lite
465 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) 156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 76.1 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 205 gramm (7.23 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X4 Pro 5G +4%
86%
Mi 8 Lite
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 512
GPU clock - 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +103%
681
Mi 8 Lite
336
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +42%
2045
Mi 8 Lite
1436
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X4 Pro 5G +81%
387977
Mi 8 Lite
213988
CPU 123553 72505
GPU 99860 35564
Memory 71001 42769
UX 96092 63634
Total score 387977 213988
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 96%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 373
PCMark 3.0 score - 6306
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 12
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3350 mAh
Charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (75% in 30 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +39%
14:23 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +61%
16:33 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Poco X4 Pro 5G +16%
34:19 hr
Mi 8 Lite
29:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2022 September 2018
Release date March 2022 September 2018
SAR (head) - 0.749 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.585 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X4 Pro 5G and Poco X3 NFC
2. Poco X4 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 10 Pro
3. Poco X4 Pro 5G and Poco X3 GT
4. Poco X4 Pro 5G and OnePlus 9R
5. Poco X4 Pro 5G and Realme 8i
6. Mi 8 Lite and Galaxy A50
7. Mi 8 Lite and Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Mi 8 Lite and Redmi Note 8T
9. Mi 8 Lite and Redmi Note 8
10. Mi 8 Lite and Mi 8

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish