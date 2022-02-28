Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X4 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 28, 2022, against the Xiaomi Poco X2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.