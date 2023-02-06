Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X5 Pro vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 18W)
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 535K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • 33% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1050 and 787 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro and Google Pixel 6a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X5 Pro
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1100 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 96.9%
PWM 120 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 1 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X5 Pro +4%
921 nits
Pixel 6a
882 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X5 Pro +5%
86.8%
Pixel 6a
83%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Google Tensor
Max clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 490 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X5 Pro
787
Pixel 6a +33%
1050
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X5 Pro +2%
2937
Pixel 6a
2884
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X5 Pro
535120
Pixel 6a +44%
771798
CPU 161119 208269
GPU 158897 305908
Memory 91172 110039
UX 123577 144068
Total score 535120 771798
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X5 Pro
2439
Pixel 6a +154%
6197
Max surface temperature 36.4 °C 41.4 °C
Stability 99% 56%
Graphics test 14 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 2439 6197
Web score 9564 6155
Video editing 7023 5756
Photo editing 24461 17880
Data manipulation 9941 9367
Writing score 14559 15447
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 Stock Android
OS size 31 GB 14.3 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:22 hr 10:54 hr
Watching video 15:23 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 05:51 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 90 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Poco X5 Pro
31:38 hr
Pixel 6a +2%
32:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X5 Pro +4%
90.8 dB
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2023 May 2022
Release date February 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro. But if the camera, performance, gaming, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 6a.

