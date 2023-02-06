Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X5 Pro vs Note 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (535K versus 386K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 41% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 787 and 559 points
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 Pro
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 2048GB

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro and Infinix Note 30 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X5 Pro
vs
Note 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 900 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X5 Pro
921 nits
Note 30 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 162.72 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X5 Pro
86.8%
Note 30 Pro
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro and Infinix Note 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 490 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X5 Pro +41%
787
Note 30 Pro
559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X5 Pro +63%
2937
Note 30 Pro
1807
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X5 Pro +38%
535120
Note 30 Pro
386950
CPU 161119 103808
GPU 158897 85200
Memory 91172 88860
UX 123577 106593
Total score 535120 386950
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X5 Pro +97%
2439
Note 30 Pro
1237
Max surface temperature 36.4 °C -
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 14 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 2439 1237
Web score 9564 10200
Video editing 7023 6487
Photo editing 24461 26084
Data manipulation 9941 7586
Writing score 14559 13307
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 XOS 12.6
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:22 hr -
Watching video 15:23 hr -
Gaming 05:51 hr -
Standby 90 hr -
General battery life
Poco X5 Pro
31:38 hr
Note 30 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X5 Pro
90.8 dB
Note 30 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 May 2023
Release date February 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30 Pro.

