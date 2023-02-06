Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X5 Pro vs Moto G73 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs Motorola Moto G73

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (547K versus 412K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 787 and 707 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X5 Pro
vs
Moto G73

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 85.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X5 Pro
916 nits
Moto G73
n/a

Design and build

Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X5 Pro +1%
86.8%
Moto G73
85.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro and Motorola Moto G73 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 930
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L IMG BXM-8-256
GPU clock 490 MHz 900 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X5 Pro +11%
787
Moto G73
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X5 Pro +48%
2932
Moto G73
1986
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X5 Pro +33%
547827
Moto G73
412410
CPU 159671 121039
GPU 159048 103844
Memory 95312 89521
UX 130234 95904
Total score 547827 412410
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2446 -
PCMark 3.0
Poco X5 Pro
11961
Moto G73
n/a
Web score 9423 -
Video editing 7006 -
Photo editing 24514 -
Data manipulation 10292 -
Writing score 14783 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:54 hr -
Watching video 15:49 hr -
Gaming 06:05 hr -
Standby 111 hr -
General battery life
Poco X5 Pro
34:39 hr
Moto G73
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 January 2023
Release date February 2023 January 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro. It has a better display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
