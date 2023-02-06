Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs Motorola Moto G73 VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Motorola Moto G73 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (547K versus 412K)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (547K versus 412K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 787 and 707 points

11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 787 and 707 points Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 Pro 916 nits Moto G73 n/a

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof IP53 - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 Pro +1% 86.8% Moto G73 85.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:54 hr - Watching video 15:49 hr - Gaming 06:05 hr - Standby 111 hr - General battery life Poco X5 Pro 34:39 hr Moto G73 n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 January 2023 Release date February 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro. It has a better display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.