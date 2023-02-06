Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs Motorola Moto G73
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (547K versus 412K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Reverse charging feature
- 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 787 and 707 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
83
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
78
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
81
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
70
67
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|-
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|900 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.8%
|85.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|162.91 mm (6.41 inches)
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|76.03 mm (2.99 inches)
|73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|181 g (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|MediaTek Dimensity 930
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|IMG BXM-8-256
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|900 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X5 Pro +11%
787
707
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X5 Pro +48%
2932
1986
|CPU
|159671
|121039
|GPU
|159048
|103844
|Memory
|95312
|89521
|UX
|130234
|95904
|Total score
|547827
|412410
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2446
|-
|Web score
|9423
|-
|Video editing
|7006
|-
|Photo editing
|24514
|-
|Data manipulation
|10292
|-
|Writing score
|14783
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|-
|Memory card
|No
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|-
|Up to 512 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (82% in 30 min)
|Yes (52% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:50 hr
|1:16 hr
|Web browsing
|11:54 hr
|-
|Watching video
|15:49 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:05 hr
|-
|Standby
|111 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|118°
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|-
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|January 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro. It has a better display, performance, camera, connectivity, design, and sound.
