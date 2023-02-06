Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs Motorola Moto G82 5G VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Motorola Moto G82 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 95.1% PWM - 119 Hz Response time - 12 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 Pro +33% 916 nits Moto G82 5G 691 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 160.89 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 Pro 86.8% Moto G82 5G 86.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:54 hr 11:51 hr Watching video 15:49 hr 17:40 hr Gaming 06:05 hr 06:09 hr Standby 111 hr 124 hr General battery life Poco X5 Pro 34:39 hr Moto G82 5G +7% 37:01 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (122nd and 63rd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 120° 118° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No - Dolby Atmos Yes - Speakers test Max loudness Poco X5 Pro n/a Moto G82 5G 82.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 May 2022 Release date February 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro. It has a better display, performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound.