Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X5 Pro vs Moto G82 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs Motorola Moto G82 5G

Ксиаоми Поко X5 про
VS
Моторола Мото G82 5G
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
Motorola Moto G82 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Motorola Moto G82 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (916 against 691 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (547K versus 412K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G82 5G
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (37:01 vs 34:39 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X5 Pro
vs
Moto G82 5G

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits -
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.1%
PWM - 119 Hz
Response time - 12 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X5 Pro +33%
916 nits
Moto G82 5G
691 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 160.89 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 74.46 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 173 g (6.1 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X5 Pro
86.8%
Moto G82 5G
86.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro and Motorola Moto G82 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 619
GPU clock 490 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X5 Pro +15%
787
Moto G82 5G
684
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X5 Pro +47%
2932
Moto G82 5G
1997
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X5 Pro +33%
547827
Moto G82 5G
412042
CPU 159671 121066
GPU 159048 102050
Memory 95312 71622
UX 130234 114160
Total score 547827 412042
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X5 Pro +102%
2446
Moto G82 5G
1209
Max surface temperature - 43.9 °C
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 14 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 2446 1209
PCMark 3.0
Poco X5 Pro +17%
11961
Moto G82 5G
10254
Web score 9423 9132
Video editing 7006 4902
Photo editing 24514 20356
Data manipulation 10292 8767
Writing score 14783 13876
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM MIUI 14 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (57% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:54 hr 11:51 hr
Watching video 15:49 hr 17:40 hr
Gaming 06:05 hr 06:09 hr
Standby 111 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Poco X5 Pro
34:39 hr
Moto G82 5G +7%
37:01 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (122nd and 63rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 118°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X5 Pro
n/a
Moto G82 5G
82.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 May 2022
Release date February 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro. It has a better display, performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 Pro or Poco X5 Pro
2. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Poco X5 Pro
3. Poco F3 or Poco X5 Pro
4. Poco X4 GT or Poco X5 Pro
5. Galaxy A53 5G or Moto G82 5G
6. Pixel 6a or Moto G82 5G
7. Nord CE 2 5G or Moto G82 5G
8. Moto G62 5G or Moto G82 5G
9. Nokia X30 or Moto G82 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish