Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs OnePlus 11R VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro OnePlus 11R Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the OnePlus 11R, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Reverse charging feature

Weighs 23 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the OnePlus 11R 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1043K versus 536K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Optical image stabilization

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

14% higher pixel density (451 vs 395 PPI)

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 70% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1330 and 781 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9 PPI 395 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1450 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 90% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display - DC Dimming

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 Pro 913 nits OnePlus 11R n/a

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 163.34 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 74.43 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 Pro 86.8% OnePlus 11R +4% 90%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 100 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 0:49 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 12:13 hr - Watching video 15:49 hr - Gaming 05:50 hr - Standby 111 hr - General battery life Poco X5 Pro 34:54 hr OnePlus 11R n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging - USB-Storage mode - OTG

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 February 2023 Release date February 2023 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 11R is definitely a better buy.