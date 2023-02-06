Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (903 against 559 nits)

Delivers 62% higher peak brightness (903 against 559 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (539K versus 413K)

31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (539K versus 413K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.59 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 84.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 98.6% PWM - Not detected Response time - 20 ms Contrast - 1553:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 Pro +62% 903 nits Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 559 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 Pro +3% 86.8% Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 84.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13 OS size - 23.9 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 50 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:13 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:54 hr - Watching video 15:49 hr - Gaming 06:05 hr - Standby 111 hr - General battery life Poco X5 Pro 34:39 hr Nord CE 2 Lite 5G n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Poco X5 Pro n/a Nord CE 2 Lite 5G 80.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 April 2022 Release date February 2023 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.