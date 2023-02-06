Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (539K versus 407K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 87.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 Pro 903 nits Nord CE 3 Lite n/a

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 Pro 86.8% Nord CE 3 Lite 87.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 67 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 1:11 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:54 hr - Watching video 15:49 hr - Gaming 06:05 hr - Standby 111 hr - General battery life Poco X5 Pro 34:39 hr Nord CE 3 Lite n/a Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 April 2023 Release date February 2023 April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite.