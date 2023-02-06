Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X5 Pro vs Realme 10 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (913 against 815 nits)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (40:55 vs 34:54 hours)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 843 and 781 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X5 Pro
vs
Realme 10 Pro Plus

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X5 Pro +12%
913 nits
Realme 10 Pro Plus
815 nits

Design and build

Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro and Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 490 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X5 Pro +2%
536893
Realme 10 Pro Plus
526192
CPU - 143476
GPU - 139294
Memory - 102808
UX - 139148
Total score 536893 526192
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2287
PCMark 3.0 score - 14299
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:13 hr 15:09 hr
Watching video 15:49 hr 17:15 hr
Gaming 05:50 hr 07:43 hr
Standby 111 hr 127 hr
General battery life
Poco X5 Pro
34:54 hr
Realme 10 Pro Plus +17%
40:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 November 2022
Release date February 2023 November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus. But if the performance, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
22 (57.9%)
16 (42.1%)
Total votes: 38

