Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (913 against 815 nits)

Reverse charging feature

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus Shows 17% longer battery life (40:55 vs 34:54 hours)

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 843 and 781 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 Pro +12% 913 nits Realme 10 Pro Plus 815 nits

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 Pro 86.8% Realme 10 Pro Plus +4% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 67 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:13 hr 15:09 hr Watching video 15:49 hr 17:15 hr Gaming 05:50 hr 07:43 hr Standby 111 hr 127 hr General battery life Poco X5 Pro 34:54 hr Realme 10 Pro Plus +17% 40:55 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life (109th and 19th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12000 x 9000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 112° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 November 2022 Release date February 2023 November 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10 Pro Plus. But if the performance, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro.