Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs Realme GT2 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Realme GT2 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (903 against 775 nits)

Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (903 against 775 nits) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Realme GT2 Pro 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1027K versus 539K)

90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1027K versus 539K) 33% higher pixel density (526 vs 395 PPI)

33% higher pixel density (526 vs 395 PPI) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 58% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1228 and 778 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 526 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 96.7% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 10 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 Pro +17% 903 nits GT2 Pro 775 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 Pro 86.8% GT2 Pro +2% 88.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (91% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:54 hr 11:59 hr Watching video 15:49 hr 16:07 hr Gaming 06:05 hr 05:15 hr Standby 111 hr 115 hr General battery life Poco X5 Pro 34:39 hr GT2 Pro +1% 35:02 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (123rd and 115th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 150° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

- 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X5 Pro n/a GT2 Pro 126 Video quality Poco X5 Pro n/a GT2 Pro 109 Generic camera score Poco X5 Pro n/a GT2 Pro 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Poco X5 Pro n/a GT2 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 January 2022 Release date February 2023 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Realme GT2 Pro is definitely a better buy.