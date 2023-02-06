Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.