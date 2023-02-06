Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by the same chip and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.