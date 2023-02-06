Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1380 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.