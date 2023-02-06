Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs Xiaomi 11T VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Xiaomi 11T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (913 against 800 nits)

Delivers 14% higher peak brightness (913 against 800 nits) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 22 grams less

Weighs 22 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 11T 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 536K)

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (628K versus 536K) More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 889 and 781 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Price Xiaomi 11T Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 Pro +14% 913 nits Xiaomi 11T 800 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 164.1 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 Pro +2% 86.8% Xiaomi 11T 85.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14 OS size - 26 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 67 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (86% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:41 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:13 hr 10:40 hr Watching video 15:49 hr 19:20 hr Gaming 05:50 hr 05:07 hr Standby 111 hr 111 hr General battery life Poco X5 Pro 34:54 hr Xiaomi 11T +1% 35:12 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking (109th and 102nd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 50 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 11T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X5 Pro n/a Xiaomi 11T 96 Video quality Poco X5 Pro n/a Xiaomi 11T 106 Generic camera score Poco X5 Pro n/a Xiaomi 11T 93

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X5 Pro n/a Xiaomi 11T 88.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 September 2021 Release date February 2023 October 2021 SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.95 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi 11T. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro.