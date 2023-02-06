Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs Xiaomi 12T VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Xiaomi 12T Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi 12T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Ultra and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Shows 11% longer battery life (34:54 vs 31:26 hours)

Shows 11% longer battery life (34:54 vs 31:26 hours) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Weighs 21 grams less

Weighs 21 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (815K versus 536K)

52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (815K versus 536K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)

13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI) Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 929 and 781 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Price Xiaomi 12T Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 446 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 900 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 99.8% PWM - 120 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 Pro 913 nits Xiaomi 12T +4% 954 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 Pro 86.8% Xiaomi 12T 86.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13 OS size - 25.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W 120 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 0:23 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:13 hr 11:33 hr Watching video 15:49 hr 13:36 hr Gaming 05:50 hr 05:00 hr Standby 111 hr 99 hr General battery life Poco X5 Pro +11% 34:54 hr Xiaomi 12T 31:26 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 12032 x 9204 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung ISOCELL HM6 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 - Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 26 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.47" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X5 Pro n/a Xiaomi 12T 120 Video quality Poco X5 Pro n/a Xiaomi 12T 127 Generic camera score Poco X5 Pro n/a Xiaomi 12T 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No - Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X5 Pro n/a Xiaomi 12T 87.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced February 2023 October 2022 Release date February 2023 October 2022 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T is definitely a better buy.