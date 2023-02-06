Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X5 Pro vs 12T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs 12T Pro

68 out of 100
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
VS
80 out of 100
Xiaomi 12T Pro
Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
Xiaomi 12T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi 12T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi 12T Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1087K versus 531K)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 67W)
  • Slow-motion recording at 1920FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 395 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro and 12T Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X5 Pro
vs
12T Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1220 x 2712 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 446 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 900 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 86.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.2%
PWM 120 Hz 120 Hz
Response time 1 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X5 Pro
909 nits
12T Pro
905 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X5 Pro
86.8%
12T Pro
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro and Xiaomi 12T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2400 MHz 3190 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 730
GPU clock 490 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X5 Pro
780
12T Pro +60%
1249
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X5 Pro
2922
12T Pro +39%
4075
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X5 Pro
531164
12T Pro +105%
1087931
CPU 161119 248619
GPU 158897 474400
Memory 91172 184690
UX 123577 180245
Total score 531164 1087931
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X5 Pro
2439
12T Pro
n/a
Max surface temperature 36.4 °C 35.5 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2439 -
PCMark 3.0
Poco X5 Pro
11948
12T Pro
n/a
Web score 9701 -
Video editing 7021 -
Photo editing 24468 -
Data manipulation 9941 -
Writing score 14537 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size 31 GB 33 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 120 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:23 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:13 hr 12:04 hr
Watching video 15:23 hr 15:07 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 90 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Poco X5 Pro
31:25 hr
12T Pro +3%
32:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.22", Samsung HP1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi 12T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.47"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X5 Pro +1%
90.8 dB
12T Pro
90.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2023 October 2022
Release date February 2023 October 2022
SAR (head) - 1 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 120 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi 12T Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
