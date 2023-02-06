Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X5 Pro vs Poco F5 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 23 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1001K versus 539K)
  • 33% higher pixel density (526 vs 395 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro and F5 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 526 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No -
Max rated brightness 500 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 87.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X5 Pro
915 nits
Poco F5 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 162.8 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 204 g (7.2 oz)
Waterproof IP53 -
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X5 Pro
86.8%
Poco F5 Pro +1%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro and Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 6 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 730
GPU clock 490 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X5 Pro
539727
Poco F5 Pro +86%
1001786
CPU 161119 -
GPU 158897 -
Memory 91172 -
UX 123577 -
Total score 539727 1001786
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.4 °C -
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2441 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9569 -
Video editing 7030 -
Photo editing 24589 -
Data manipulation 10256 -
Writing score 14579 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14
OS size 31 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5160 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (82% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:50 hr 0:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:22 hr -
Watching video 15:23 hr -
Gaming 05:51 hr -
Standby 90 hr -
General battery life
Poco X5 Pro
31:38 hr
Poco F5 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 1920 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Poco X5 Pro
90.8 dB
Poco F5 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2023 May 2023
Release date February 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F5 Pro is definitely a better buy.

