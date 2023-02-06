Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs X3 NFC VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits - HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space - 99.7% PWM - 2358 Hz Response time - 35.4 ms Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 Pro +43% 913 nits Poco X3 NFC 637 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 215 g (7.58 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 Pro +3% 86.8% Poco X3 NFC 84.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 13 OS size - 20.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5160 mAh Charge power 67 W 33 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:13 hr 13:49 hr Watching video 15:49 hr 13:01 hr Gaming 05:50 hr 05:42 hr Standby 111 hr 119 hr General battery life Poco X5 Pro 34:54 hr Poco X3 NFC +2% 35:34 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking (109th and 94th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9248 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5963 x 3354 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Poco X5 Pro n/a Poco X3 NFC 107 Video quality Poco X5 Pro n/a Poco X3 NFC 98 Generic camera score Poco X5 Pro n/a Poco X3 NFC 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 15 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X5 Pro n/a Poco X3 NFC 89.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 September 2020 Release date February 2023 September 2020 SAR (head) - 0.558 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.986 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro is definitely a better buy.