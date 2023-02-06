Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro vs X3 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Delivers 70% higher peak brightness (913 against 537 nits)

Delivers 70% higher peak brightness (913 against 537 nits) Shows 9% longer battery life (34:54 vs 31:56 hours)

Shows 9% longer battery life (34:54 vs 31:56 hours) Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Weighs 34 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro Price Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 900 nits 600 nits HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 86.8% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - Display tests RGB color space - 95.1% PWM - 2404 Hz Response time - 37.4 ms Contrast - 995:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 Pro +70% 913 nits Poco X3 Pro 537 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.91 mm (6.41 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 76.03 mm (2.99 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 181 g (6.38 oz) 215 g (7.58 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 Pro +3% 86.8% Poco X3 Pro 84.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 MIUI 14 OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5160 mAh Charge power 67 W 33 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (70% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:49 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:13 hr 11:51 hr Watching video 15:49 hr 10:33 hr Gaming 05:50 hr 05:14 hr Standby 111 hr 119 hr General battery life Poco X5 Pro +9% 34:54 hr Poco X3 Pro 31:56 hr Phones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", OmniVision 02B10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 5480 x 3648 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.2 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X5 Pro n/a Poco X3 Pro 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 March 2021 Release date February 2023 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro.