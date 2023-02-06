Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi 11T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.