Xiaomi Poco X5 vs Poco F4 VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Xiaomi Poco F4 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco F4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Shows 30% longer battery life (35:01 vs 27:02 hours)

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (686K versus 405K)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85% 86.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.3% PWM - 443 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 732 nits Poco F4 +38% 1008 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.88 mm (6.53 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 76.21 mm (3 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 85% Poco F4 +2% 86.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14 OS size - 24 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 67 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 15 min) Full charging time - 0:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:21 hr 09:44 hr Watching video 17:23 hr 12:31 hr Gaming 06:00 hr 04:37 hr Standby 131 hr 82 hr General battery life Poco X5 +30% 35:01 hr Poco F4 27:02 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution - 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.45 Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X5 n/a Poco F4 86.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 June 2022 Release date February 2023 June 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F4 is definitely a better buy.