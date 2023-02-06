Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X5 vs Poco F4 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Poco X5 vs Poco F4

Ксиаоми Поко X5
VS
Ксиаоми Поко F4
Xiaomi Poco X5
Xiaomi Poco F4

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco F4, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (35:01 vs 27:02 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco F4
  • 70% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (686K versus 405K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 38% higher peak brightness (1008 against 732 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X5
vs
Poco F4

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1300 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 86.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.3%
PWM - 443 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X5
732 nits
Poco F4 +38%
1008 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.88 mm (6.53 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 76.21 mm (3 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X5
85%
Poco F4 +2%
86.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X5 and Xiaomi Poco F4 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~1372 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X5
698
Poco F4 +40%
979
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X5
2095
Poco F4 +54%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X5
405048
Poco F4 +70%
686918
CPU - 178848
GPU - 241684
Memory - 115638
UX - 146977
Total score 405048 686918
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X5
n/a
Poco F4
4336
Stability - 90%
Graphics test - 25 FPS
Graphics score - 4336
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14
OS size - 24 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time - 0:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:21 hr 09:44 hr
Watching video 17:23 hr 12:31 hr
Gaming 06:00 hr 04:37 hr
Standby 131 hr 82 hr
General battery life
Poco X5 +30%
35:01 hr
Poco F4
27:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", OmniVision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.45
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X5
n/a
Poco F4
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 June 2022
Release date February 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco F4 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
4 (100%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Poco X3 NFC vs Poco X5
2. Poco X4 Pro 5G vs Poco X5
3. Redmi Note 12 Pro vs Poco X5
4. Poco X5 Pro vs Poco X5
5. Xiaomi 11T vs Poco F4
6. Pixel 6a vs Poco F4
7. Poco F3 vs Poco F4
8. Poco F4 GT vs Poco F4
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish