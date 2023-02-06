Xiaomi Poco X5 vs X3 Pro VS Xiaomi Poco X5 Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5 Shows 10% longer battery life (35:01 vs 31:56 hours)

Shows 10% longer battery life (35:01 vs 31:56 hours) Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (732 against 537 nits)

Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (732 against 537 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Weighs 26 grams less Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (568K versus 405K)

40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (568K versus 405K) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 85% 84.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space - 95.1% PWM - 2404 Hz Response time - 37.4 ms Contrast - 995:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Poco X5 +36% 732 nits Poco X3 Pro 537 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.88 mm (6.53 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches) Width 76.21 mm (3 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 215 g (7.58 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Poco X5 85% Poco X3 Pro 84.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14 OS size - 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5160 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:21 hr 11:51 hr Watching video 17:23 hr 10:33 hr Gaming 06:00 hr 05:14 hr Standby 131 hr 119 hr General battery life Poco X5 +10% 35:01 hr Poco X3 Pro 31:56 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/4"

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution - 5480 x 3648 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Poco X5 n/a Poco X3 Pro 88.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced February 2023 March 2021 Release date February 2023 April 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X5.