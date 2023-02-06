Xiaomi Poco X5 vs X3 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5
- Shows 10% longer battery life (35:01 vs 31:56 hours)
- Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (732 against 537 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
- 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (568K versus 405K)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
54
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|600 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85%
|84.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|-
|95.1%
|PWM
|-
|2404 Hz
|Response time
|-
|37.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|995:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.88 mm (6.53 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|76.21 mm (3 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|7.98 mm (0.31 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|189 g (6.67 oz)
|215 g (7.58 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|~1037 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
698
Poco X3 Pro +6%
740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2095
Poco X3 Pro +23%
2576
|CPU
|-
|147657
|GPU
|-
|207179
|Memory
|-
|100644
|UX
|-
|111058
|Total score
|405048
|568522
|Stability
|-
|97%
|Graphics test
|-
|20 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|3456
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|10742
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|MIUI 14
|OS size
|-
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5160 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|09:21 hr
|11:51 hr
|Watching video
|17:23 hr
|10:33 hr
|Gaming
|06:00 hr
|05:14 hr
|Standby
|131 hr
|119 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|119°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|5480 x 3648
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2023
|March 2021
|Release date
|February 2023
|April 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X5.
Cast your vote
3 (21.4%)
11 (78.6%)
Total votes: 14