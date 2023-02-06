Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X5 vs Poco X3 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (35:01 vs 31:56 hours)
  • Delivers 36% higher peak brightness (732 against 537 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 26 grams less
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (568K versus 405K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X5
vs
Poco X3 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 84.6%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.1%
PWM - 2404 Hz
Response time - 37.4 ms
Contrast - 995:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X5 +36%
732 nits
Poco X3 Pro
537 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.88 mm (6.53 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 76.21 mm (3 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 215 g (7.58 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X5
85%
Poco X3 Pro
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X5 and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Prime)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 640
GPU clock 840 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~1037 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X5
698
Poco X3 Pro +6%
740
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X5
2095
Poco X3 Pro +23%
2576
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X5
405048
Poco X3 Pro +40%
568522
CPU - 147657
GPU - 207179
Memory - 100644
UX - 111058
Total score 405048 568522
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X5
n/a
Poco X3 Pro
3456
Stability - 97%
Graphics test - 20 FPS
Graphics score - 3456
PCMark 3.0 score - 10742
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 14
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:21 hr 11:51 hr
Watching video 17:23 hr 10:33 hr
Gaming 06:00 hr 05:14 hr
Standby 131 hr 119 hr
General battery life
Poco X5 +10%
35:01 hr
Poco X3 Pro
31:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution - 5480 x 3648
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X5
n/a
Poco X3 Pro
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 March 2021
Release date February 2023 April 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro. But if the display is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Poco X5.

