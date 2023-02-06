Home > Smartphone comparison > Poco X5 vs Poco X4 GT – which one to choose?

Ксиаоми Поко X5
VS
Ксиаоми X4 GT
Xiaomi Poco X5
Xiaomi Poco X4 GT

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Poco X5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on February 6, 2023, against the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X5
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (732 against 605 nits)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (830K versus 405K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Poco X5
vs
Poco X4 GT

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 650 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85% 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.9%
PWM - 51540 Hz
Response time - 24 ms
Contrast - 1573:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Poco X5 +21%
732 nits
Poco X4 GT
605 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.88 mm (6.53 inches) 163.64 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.21 mm (3 inches) 74.29 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.98 mm (0.31 inches) 8.87 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Poco X5
85%
Poco X4 GT
85.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Poco X5 and Xiaomi Poco X4 GT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 8100
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G610 MC6
GPU clock 840 MHz 912 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Poco X5
698
Poco X4 GT +33%
925
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Poco X5
2095
Poco X4 GT +78%
3734
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Poco X5
405048
Poco X4 GT +105%
830164
CPU - 201160
GPU - 311633
Memory - 148778
UX - 165114
Total score 405048 830164
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Poco X5
n/a
Poco X4 GT
5838
Stability - 61%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5838
PCMark 3.0 score - 13042
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 13 MIUI 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5080 mAh
Charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time - 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:21 hr 13:12 hr
Watching video 17:23 hr 12:36 hr
Gaming 06:00 hr 05:41 hr
Standby 131 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Poco X5
35:01 hr
Poco X4 GT
35:08 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (108th and 103rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/4"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution - 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.45
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Poco X5
n/a
Poco X4 GT
86.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2023 June 2022
Release date February 2023 June 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X4 GT is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
10 (100%)
Total votes: 10

