Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Apple iPhone 11

Xiaomi Pocophone F1
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • Comes with 890 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 24% higher pixel density (403 vs 326 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (524K versus 341K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (644 against 456 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.18 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.13% 79%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 99.8%
PWM 2315 Hz Not detected
Response time 30.4 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 1438:1 999:1
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
456 nits
iPhone 11 +41%
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pocophone F1 +4%
82.13%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pocophone F1
369
iPhone 11 +255%
1309
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1
1238
iPhone 11 +177%
3425
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pocophone F1
260568
iPhone 11 +74%
452283
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1
341977
iPhone 11 +53%
524428
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 POCO -
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3110 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1
13:51 hr
iPhone 11 +13%
15:29 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
iPhone 11 +52%
18:43 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1 +45%
25:31 hr
iPhone 11
17:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pocophone F1
92
iPhone 11 +40%
129
Video quality
Pocophone F1
90
iPhone 11 +21%
109
Generic camera score
Pocophone F1
91
iPhone 11 +31%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1
83.4 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 September 2019
Release date August 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 is definitely a better buy.

