Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Apple iPhone X

VS
Xiaomi Pocophone F1
Apple iPhone X

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • Comes with 1284 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2716 mAh
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (94 vs 74 hours)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 251K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (665 against 456 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 403 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
iPhone X

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.18 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.13% 82.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 99.3%
PWM 2315 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 30.4 ms 2.2 ms
Contrast 1438:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
456 nits
iPhone X +46%
665 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Silver, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Pocophone F1
82.13%
iPhone X +1%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2390 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Apple GPU
GPU clock 710 MHz -
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pocophone F1
369
iPhone X +152%
929
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1
1238
iPhone X +93%
2387
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pocophone F1 +5%
260568
iPhone X
247466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +36%
341977
iPhone X
251266
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 POCO -
OS size 12 GB 5.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2716 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1 +46%
13:51 hr
iPhone X
9:26 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
iPhone X
12:07 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1 +33%
25:31 hr
iPhone X
19:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 3472 x 2063
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pocophone F1
92
iPhone X +10%
101
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1
83.4 dB
iPhone X +2%
85.3 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 September 2017
Release date August 2018 November 2017
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg 0.87 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 0.97 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone X is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
20 (76.9%)
6 (23.1%)
Total votes: 26

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
