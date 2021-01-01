Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 58 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 40% longer battery life (132 vs 94 hours)
- 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (517K versus 341K)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (625 against 456 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.18 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2246 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.13%
|80.6%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|-
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1438:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
|171 mm (6.73 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|240 gramm (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2960 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 640
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|675 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~1036 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
369
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +98%
731
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1238
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +116%
2669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
260568
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +53%
397522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
341977
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +51%
517784
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (159th and 78th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12 POCO
|ROG UI
|OS size
|12 GB
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:51 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +13%
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:11 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +109%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
25:31 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +58%
40:00 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|125°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
92
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|July 2019
|Release date
|August 2018
|September 2019
|Launch price
|~ 264 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.537 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL is definitely a better buy.
