Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

VS
Xiaomi Pocophone F1
Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 58 grams less
Reasons to consider the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (132 vs 94 hours)
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (517K versus 341K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (625 against 456 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.18 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.13% 80.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 2315 Hz -
Response time 30.4 ms -
Contrast 1438:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
456 nits
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +37%
625 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 171 mm (6.73 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 640
GPU clock 710 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pocophone F1
260568
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +53%
397522
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1
341977
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +51%
517784
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (159th and 78th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 POCO ROG UI
OS size 12 GB 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1
13:51 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +13%
15:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +109%
25:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1
25:31 hr
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +58%
40:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 125°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (48 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 11 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ad)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, OPP, MAP, HSP, HFP, HDP, GAP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1
83.4 dB
ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL +2%
85 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 July 2019
Release date August 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Asus ROG Phone 2 ZS660KL is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
