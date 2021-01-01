Home > Smartphone comparison > Pocophone F1 vs P20 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Huawei P20 Lite

Ксиаоми Покофон Ф1
VS
Хуавей П20 Лайт
Xiaomi Pocophone F1
Huawei P20 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (94 vs 77 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.34 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
  • Weighs 37 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
P20 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.18 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 18.9:9
PPI 403 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.13% 80.72%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 98.8%
PWM 2315 Hz Not detected
Response time 30.4 ms -
Contrast 1438:1 1035:1
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
456 nits
P20 Lite +4%
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 145 gramm (5.11 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Pocophone F1 +2%
82.13%
P20 Lite
80.72%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Huawei P20 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 710 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pocophone F1 +250%
260568
P20 Lite
74536
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1
341977
P20 Lite
n/a
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 POCO EMUI 9.0
OS size 12 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1 +22%
13:51 hr
P20 Lite
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1 +28%
12:11 hr
P20 Lite
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1 +53%
25:31 hr
P20 Lite
16:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 28 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1
83.4 dB
P20 Lite +1%
84.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2018 March 2018
Release date August 2018 March 2018
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg 0.75 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 1.21 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 or Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 or Mi 9T Pro
3. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 or Redmi Note 9S
5. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 or Samsung Galaxy A70
6. Huawei P20 Lite or P30 Lite
7. Huawei P20 Lite or Samsung Galaxy A20
8. Huawei P20 Lite or P30 Pro
9. Huawei P20 Lite or P40 Lite
10. Huawei P20 Lite or P40 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish