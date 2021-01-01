Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Huawei P30
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
- Shows 13% longer battery life (94 vs 83 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3650 mAh
- Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (626 against 456 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 341K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
72
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.18 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2246 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|422 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.13%
|85.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|99.6%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|3.6 ms
|Contrast
|1438:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
|149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|165 gramm (5.82 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
369
Huawei P30 +92%
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1238
Huawei P30 +107%
2558
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
260568
Huawei P30 +11%
290017
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
341977
Huawei P30 +10%
375060
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (159th and 147th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12 POCO
|EMUI 10
|OS size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3650 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:51 hr
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:11 hr
Huawei P30 +34%
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1 +13%
25:31 hr
22:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
92
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|16
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|March 2019
|Release date
|August 2018
|May 2019
|Launch price
|~ 264 USD
|~ 625 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.537 W/kg
|0.33 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|0.85 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.
