Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Huawei P30

VS
Xiaomi Pocophone F1
Huawei P30

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Huawei P30, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (94 vs 83 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Comes with 350 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3650 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (626 against 456 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (375K versus 341K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
Huawei P30

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.18 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 422 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82.13% 85.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 99.6%
PWM 2315 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 30.4 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast 1438:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
456 nits
Huawei P30 +37%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 149.1 mm (5.87 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 165 gramm (5.82 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pocophone F1
82.13%
Huawei P30 +4%
85.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Huawei P30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 710 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pocophone F1
369
Huawei P30 +92%
708
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1
1238
Huawei P30 +107%
2558
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pocophone F1
260568
Huawei P30 +11%
290017
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1
341977
Huawei P30 +10%
375060
AnTuTu 8 Ranking (159th and 147th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 POCO EMUI 10
OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3650 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1
13:51 hr
Huawei P30
13:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
Huawei P30 +34%
16:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1 +13%
25:31 hr
Huawei P30
22:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Laser autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 16 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1 +1%
83.4 dB
Huawei P30
82.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 March 2019
Release date August 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg 0.33 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 0.85 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P30 is definitely a better buy.

