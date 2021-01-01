Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Meizu Note 9
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
- 71% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 199K)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
- 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 474 and 369 points
- The phone is 8-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
57
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
70
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
52
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
57
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.18 inches
|6.2 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2246 pixels
|1080 x 2244 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|18.7:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.13%
|85.35%
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|-
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1438:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
|153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 612
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~328.2 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
369
Note 9 +28%
474
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1 +36%
1238
912
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pocophone F1 +49%
260568
174982
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +71%
341977
199629
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12 POCO
|Flyme 7.2
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:51 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:11 hr
Talk (3G)
25:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|5180 x 3880
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|18 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
92
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2018
|March 2019
|Release date
|August 2018
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 264 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.537 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Pocophone F1 is definitely a better buy.
