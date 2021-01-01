Home > Smartphone comparison > Pocophone F1 vs 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs OnePlus 7 Pro

Xiaomi Pocophone F1
OnePlus 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (94 vs 85 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (341K versus 287K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 24 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 28% higher pixel density (516 vs 403 PPI)
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (610 against 456 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.97% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
7 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.18 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.13% 88.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 99.8%
PWM 2315 Hz 122 Hz
Response time 30.4 ms 6 ms
Contrast 1438:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
456 nits
7 Pro +34%
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pocophone F1
82.13%
7 Pro +7%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 640
GPU clock 710 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pocophone F1
369
7 Pro +98%
729
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1
1238
7 Pro +116%
2669
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pocophone F1
260568
7 Pro +42%
370932
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +19%
341977
7 Pro
287393
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (159th and 236th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 POCO OxygenOS 10
OS size 12 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1 +34%
13:51 hr
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
7 Pro +18%
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1
25:31 hr
7 Pro +35%
34:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 117°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pocophone F1
92
7 Pro +28%
118
Video quality
Pocophone F1
90
7 Pro +9%
98
Generic camera score
Pocophone F1
91
7 Pro +22%
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1
83.4 dB
7 Pro +9%
90.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 May 2019
Release date August 2018 May 2019
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg 1.199 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 1.394 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 7 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

