Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 17 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (566K versus 341K)
  • Delivers 92% higher maximum brightness (875 against 456 nits)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 27% higher pixel density (513 vs 403 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
8 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.18 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 1440 x 3168 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 513 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.13% 90.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 99.9%
PWM 2315 Hz 258 Hz
Response time 30.4 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast 1438:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
456 nits
8 Pro +92%
875 nits
Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pocophone F1
82.13%
8 Pro +11%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and OnePlus 8 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 650
GPU clock 710 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pocophone F1
369
8 Pro +144%
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1
1238
8 Pro +170%
3347
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pocophone F1
260568
8 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1
341977
8 Pro +66%
566704
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (159th and 64th place)
Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 POCO OxygenOS 10.0
OS size 12 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4510 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 23 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1 +10%
13:51 hr
8 Pro
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
8 Pro +37%
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1
25:31 hr
8 Pro +12%
28:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pocophone F1
92
8 Pro +37%
126
Video quality
Pocophone F1
90
8 Pro +14%
103
Generic camera score
Pocophone F1
91
8 Pro +31%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1
83.4 dB
8 Pro +1%
84.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 April 2020
Release date August 2018 April 2020
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 750 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.

