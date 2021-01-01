Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs OnePlus 8 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Weighs 17 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 8 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- 66% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (566K versus 341K)
- Delivers 92% higher maximum brightness (875 against 456 nits)
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- 27% higher pixel density (513 vs 403 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
59
93
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
82
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
91
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
86
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.18 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2246 pixels
|1440 x 3168 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|513 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.13%
|90.8%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|99.9%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|258 Hz
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|7.5 ms
|Contrast
|1438:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|199 gramm (7.02 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
369
8 Pro +144%
899
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1238
8 Pro +170%
3347
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
260568
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
341977
8 Pro +66%
566704
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Rating (159th and 64th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|MIUI 12 POCO
|OxygenOS 10.0
|OS size
|12 GB
|20 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4510 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 23 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|0:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1 +10%
13:51 hr
12:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:11 hr
8 Pro +37%
16:58 hr
Talk (3G)
25:31 hr
8 Pro +12%
28:35 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
|Photo samples of OnePlus 8 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|18 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
92
8 Pro +37%
126
Video quality
90
8 Pro +14%
103
Generic camera score
91
8 Pro +31%
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|April 2020
|Release date
|August 2018
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 264 USD
|~ 750 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.537 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely a better buy.
