Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Oppo A35, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 33 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.