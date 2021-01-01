Home > Smartphone comparison > Pocophone F1 vs Realme 6 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Oppo Realme 6

VS
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 287K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 6
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 13% longer battery life (106 vs 94 hours)
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • 46% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 542 and 370 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
Realme 6

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.18 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.13% 84.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 98.7%
PWM 2315 Hz Not detected
Response time 30.4 ms 25.4 ms
Contrast 1438:1 991:1
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1 +2%
459 nits
Realme 6
451 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Pocophone F1
82.13%
Realme 6 +2%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Oppo Realme 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 MediaTek Helio G90T
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G76MC4
GPU clock 710 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pocophone F1
370
Realme 6 +46%
542
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1
1239
Realme 6 +40%
1730
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +18%
339952
Realme 6
287372
AnTuTu 8 Android Smartphone Scores (117th and 153rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 POCO Realme UI
OS size 12 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes (100% in 55 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1
13:51 hr
Realme 6 +26%
17:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
Realme 6 +16%
14:00 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1
25:31 hr
Realme 6 +47%
37:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 6

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1
83 dB
Realme 6 +5%
86.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2018 March 2020
Release date August 2018 March 2020
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg 0.71 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 0.57 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 6. But if the software, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Pocophone F1.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8

