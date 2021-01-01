Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Oppo Realme 6i, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.