Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Oppo Realme 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 286K)
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 845
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 7
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Shows 34% longer battery life (126 vs 94 hours)
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
- Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (520 against 459 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 44% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 370 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
56
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
88
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
68
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.18 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2246 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|82.13%
|83.4%
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|99.3%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|-
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|28 ms
|Contrast
|1438:1
|955:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|196.5 gramm (6.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|MediaTek Helio G95
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2050 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G76 3EEMC4
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~195.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
370
Realme 7 +44%
533
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1239
Realme 7 +35%
1677
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +19%
339952
286713
AnTuTu 8 Android Results (117th and 154th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12 POCO
|Realme UI 1.0
|OS size
|12 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|1:05 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:51 hr
Realme 7 +36%
18:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:11 hr
Realme 7 +20%
14:56 hr
Talk (3G)
25:31 hr
Realme 7 +40%
35:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Focal length
|18 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 120 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
92
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|12
|5G support
|-
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|August 2018
|September 2020
|Release date
|August 2018
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 264 USD
|~ 275 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.537 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|0.93 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 7 is definitely a better buy.
