Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Oppo Realme 7, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.