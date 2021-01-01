Home > Smartphone comparison > Pocophone F1 vs Realme X2 Pro – which one to choose?

Ксиаоми Покофон Ф1
VS
Оппо Реалми X2 Про
Xiaomi Pocophone F1
Oppo Realme X2 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Oppo Realme X2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X2 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 42% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (485K versus 341K)
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (698 against 456 nits)
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
Realme X2 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.18 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.13% 84.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 2315 Hz -
Response time 30.4 ms -
Contrast 1438:1 -
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
456 nits
Realme X2 Pro +53%
698 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 161 mm (6.34 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pocophone F1
82.13%
Realme X2 Pro +3%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Oppo Realme X2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 2 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 640
GPU clock 710 MHz 675 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~1036 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1
1238
Realme X2 Pro +94%
2403
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Pocophone F1
260568
Realme X2 Pro +51%
392734
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1
341977
Realme X2 Pro +42%
485415
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (159th and 91st place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 POCO Realme UI 1.0
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 50 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes, SuperVOOC Flash Charge (100% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1 +1%
13:51 hr
Realme X2 Pro
13:40 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
Realme X2 Pro +42%
17:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1
25:31 hr
Realme X2 Pro +7%
27:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 115°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.5
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4640 x 3488
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1
83.4 dB
Realme X2 Pro +9%
91 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 October 2019
Release date August 2018 November 2019
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme X2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

