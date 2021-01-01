Home > Smartphone comparison > Pocophone F1 vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s

Ксиаоми Покофон Ф1
Xiaomi Pocophone F1
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 106K)
  • 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 370 and 188 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 27% longer battery life (119 vs 94 hours)
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.18 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 82.13% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 88.4%
PWM 2315 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 30.4 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast 1438:1 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
459 nits
Galaxy A21s +7%
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Pocophone F1
82.13%
Galaxy A21s +1%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 710 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pocophone F1 +97%
370
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1 +13%
1239
Galaxy A21s
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +218%
339952
Galaxy A21s
106989

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 POCO One UI 2,0
OS size 12 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1
13:51 hr
Galaxy A21s +33%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
Galaxy A21s +43%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1
25:31 hr
Galaxy A21s +56%
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 13
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1 +5%
83 dB
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship Budget
Announced August 2018 May 2020
Release date August 2018 June 2020
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Pocophone F1. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A21s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

