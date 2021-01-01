Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.