Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
- 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 106K)
- 49% higher pixel density (403 vs 270 PPI)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 370 and 188 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Shows 27% longer battery life (119 vs 94 hours)
- Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
61
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
29
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
73
90
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
58
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
Tests and specifications
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.18 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2246 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.7:9
|20:9
|PPI
|403 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|82.13%
|82.8%
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|88.4%
|PWM
|2315 Hz
|500 Hz
|Response time
|30.4 ms
|30.4 ms
|Contrast
|1438:1
|1500:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.5 mm (6.12 inches)
|163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|182 gramm (6.42 oz)
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Red
|Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
|Samsung Exynos 850
|Max. clock
|2800 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
|L3 cache
|2 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 630
|Mali-G52 MP6
|GPU clock
|710 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~727 GFLOPS
|~26 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pocophone F1 +97%
370
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1 +13%
1239
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +218%
339952
106989
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12 POCO
|One UI 2,0
|OS size
|12 GB
|12 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min)
|Yes (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:51 hr
Galaxy A21s +33%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
12:11 hr
Galaxy A21s +43%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
25:31 hr
Galaxy A21s +56%
39:38 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 240FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|20 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|5184 x 3880
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|18 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|0.9 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|1/3.1"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
92
Video quality
90
Generic camera score
91
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|16
|13
|5G support
|-
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Budget
|Announced
|August 2018
|May 2020
|Release date
|August 2018
|June 2020
|Launch price
|~ 264 USD
|~ 200 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.537 W/kg
|0.23 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.582 W/kg
|1.38 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Pocophone F1. But if the battery life and design are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A21s.
