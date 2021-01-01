Home > Smartphone comparison > Pocophone F1 vs Galaxy M51 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Samsung Galaxy M51

Ксиаоми Покофон Ф1
Xiaomi Pocophone F1
VS
Самсунг Галакси М51
Samsung Galaxy M51

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy M51, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 249K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Weighs 31 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M51
  • Comes with 3000 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 66% longer battery life (156 vs 94 hours)
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (672 against 459 nits)
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
Galaxy M51

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.18 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 82.13% 86.7%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 97.6%
PWM 2315 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 30.4 ms 8 ms
Contrast 1438:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
459 nits
Galaxy M51 +46%
672 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 213 gramm (7.51 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Pocophone F1
82.13%
Galaxy M51 +6%
86.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Samsung Galaxy M51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 618
GPU clock 710 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pocophone F1
370
Galaxy M51 +45%
535
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1
1239
Galaxy M51 +31%
1623
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +36%
339952
Galaxy M51
249489
AnTuTu Android Phone Scores (117th and 193rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 POCO One UI 2.5
OS size 12 GB 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 7000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes (35% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1
13:51 hr
Galaxy M51 +22%
16:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
Galaxy M51 +108%
25:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1
25:31 hr
Galaxy M51 +108%
52:57 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 15
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1
83 dB
Galaxy M51 +8%
89.6 dB

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2018 August 2020
Release date August 2018 September 2020
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg 0.609 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 1.446 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy M51. But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Pocophone F1.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 or Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 or Mi 9T Pro
3. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 or Redmi Note 8 Pro
4. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 or Redmi Note 9S
5. Xiaomi Pocophone F1 or Samsung Galaxy A70
6. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Galaxy S10
7. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Galaxy A71
8. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Galaxy M31
9. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
10. Samsung Galaxy M51 or Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish