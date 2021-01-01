Home > Smartphone comparison > Pocophone F1 vs Vivo Z1x – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Pocophone F1 vs Vivo Z1x

Ксиаоми Покофон Ф1
Xiaomi Pocophone F1
VS
Виво Z1x
Vivo Z1x

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Vivo Z1x, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 211K)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Vivo Z1x
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 8% higher maximum brightness (494 against 459 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 407 and 370 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
Vivo Z1x

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.18 inches 6.38 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 19.5:9
PPI 403 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.13% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 2315 Hz -
Response time 30.4 ms -
Contrast 1438:1 -
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
459 nits
Vivo Z1x +8%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 189.6 gramm (6.69 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Red Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Pocophone F1
82.13%
Vivo Z1x +1%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Vivo Z1x in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache 2 MB 1 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 616
GPU clock 710 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pocophone F1
370
Vivo Z1x +10%
407
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1
1239
Vivo Z1x +24%
1534
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1 +61%
339952
Vivo Z1x
211490
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking (120th and 219th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 POCO Funtouch 10
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes (55% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1
13:51 hr
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
Vivo Z1x
n/a
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1
25:31 hr
Vivo Z1x
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 18 mm -
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced August 2018 September 2019
Release date August 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 212 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Pocophone F1. But if the display, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Vivo Z1x.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Xiaomi Pocophone F1
2. Xiaomi Mi 9T vs Xiaomi Pocophone F1
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Xiaomi Pocophone F1
4. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Xiaomi Pocophone F1
5. Huawei Nova 5T vs Xiaomi Pocophone F1
6. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Vivo Z1x
7. Oppo Realme XT vs Vivo Z1x
8. Oppo K3 vs Vivo Z1x

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish