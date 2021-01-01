Home > Smartphone comparison > Pocophone F1 vs Mi 10T – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.18-inch Xiaomi Pocophone F1 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845) that was released on August 1, 2018, against the Xiaomi Mi 10T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 26 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Pocophone F1
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Weighs 34 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10T
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • 74% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (600K versus 345K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (627 against 469 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Pocophone F1
vs
Mi 10T

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.18 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2246 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.7:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 144 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.13% 85.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 97.4%
PWM 2315 Hz 2381 Hz
Response time 30.4 ms 39.8 ms
Contrast 1438:1 1279:1
Max. Brightness
Pocophone F1
469 nits
Mi 10T +34%
627 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.5 mm (6.12 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 75.2 mm (2.96 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 182 gramm (6.42 oz) 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Red Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Pocophone F1
82.13%
Mi 10T +4%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 and Xiaomi Mi 10T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.5 GHz: Kryo 385 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 4 cores at 2.8 GHz: Kryo 385 Gold (Cortex-A75)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 2 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 630 Adreno 650
GPU clock 710 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~727 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Pocophone F1
370
Mi 10T +150%
926
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Pocophone F1
1262
Mi 10T +165%
3344
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Pocophone F1
345515
Mi 10T +74%
600334
AnTuTu 8 Ranking List (129th and 24th place)

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 POCO MIUI 12
OS size 12 GB 19.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 40 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Pocophone F1
13:51 hr
Mi 10T
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Pocophone F1
12:11 hr
Mi 10T
n/a
Talk (3G)
Pocophone F1
25:31 hr
Mi 10T
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (64 MP + 13 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 20 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Pocophone F1 from DxOMark Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 10T from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 18 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 0.9 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Pocophone F1
92
Mi 10T +5%
97
Video quality
Pocophone F1
90
Mi 10T +6%
95
Generic camera score
Pocophone F1
91
Mi 10T +8%
98

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 16 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Pocophone F1
84.2 dB
Mi 10T +9%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 September 2020
Release date August 2018 December 2020
Launch price ~ 264 USD ~ 562 USD
SAR (head) 0.537 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.582 W/kg 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10T is definitely a better buy.

